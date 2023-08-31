trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655842
'Rank 1 Was Unexpected', Says UPPSC PCS Judicial Service Exam Topper Nishi Gupta

Female candidates outshined male candidates in the UPPSC PCS (J) examination with 15 women bagging a place among the top 20 of the merit list. 

Aug 31, 2023
Image credit: ANI

Kanpur: A girl from Kanpur city has secured the first position in the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) Recruitment Examination 2022, also known as PCS (J). Nishi Gupta of Kanpur topped the examination followed by Shishir Yadav of Prayagraj, while Rashmi Singh of Kasganj bagged the third position in the results declared on Wednesday.

Female candidates outshined male candidates in the examination with 15 women bagging a place among the top 20 of the merit list. Speaking to ANI, Nishi Gupta said, "I feel great. Getting 1st rank was unexpected but I was more or less sure that I would clear the exam. I would like to dedicate my success to my parents, teachers and friends who supported me throughout the journey."


While 2nd rank holder Shishir Yadav from Prayagraj said, "I scored low as compared to my friends in class 10th examination...My parents motivated me and I got through the Allahabad University entrance exam...I was always an average student but after 2018, I followed a routine and my interest in studies increased."
Raveena, a resident of Swarna Jayanti, Aligarh who secured the eighth rank in (PCS J) also spoke to ANI and said, "I achieved success after 5 years. It has been half a decade since I graduated in 2018. It took a lot of time for this day to come."

"I am very happy that I was able to bring respect to my parents. I have secured the 8th rank and now my priority is to do good work and become a good judicial officer," Raveena added. The UP Judiciary Exam (Civil Judge Junior Division) is a competitive exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to recruit judicial officers in the Uttar Pradesh Court.

