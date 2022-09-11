NewsIndia
RANCHI RAPE CASE

Rape accused dies in hospital, family says he was beaten by cops

The accused was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on September 8 with high blood urea and rectal bleeding, a senior doctor said.

A 26-year-old man accused of raping a girl died at a government hospital here, police said on Sunday. The hospital authorities said the patient died of multi-organ failure, but the family alleged that he was beaten by villagers and the police during his arrest, which led to complications causing his death.

The accused was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on September 8 with high blood urea and rectal bleeding, a senior doctor said. The patient died of multi-organ failure on Saturday night, Dr Rajiv Ranjan, RIMS public relation officer, told PTI.

The accused had been arrested on August 28 following a complaint lodged by the girl at Narkopi police station in Ranchi district. He was later forwarded to Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.

The 15-year-old girl in her complaint had alleged that the accused forcibly entered her house and committed the crime when her family members had gone out for agricultural work.

Narkopi police station in-charge Avinash Kumar said, "The accused was medically examined before he was sent to jail. We have the medical certificate which declared him fit," he told PTI.

The accused fell sick three or four days after he was jailed, the police officer said.

"He was provided treatment by jail doctors. When his condition did not improve, he was admitted to the prison ward in RIMS but he died," Kumar said. When asked if the accused was beaten during his arrest, he said that irate villagers had gathered in large numbers.

"The accused was protected from villagers' wrath and brought safely to the police station. He was physically fit when he was sent to jail," he said.

