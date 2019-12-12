Rape survivor in UP's Baghpat threatened with 'Unnao-like fate', accused arrested

New Delhi: A rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat was allegedly threatened by the accused of "Unnao-like consequences" if she gave her statement on the case. A hand-written pamphlet, with the message bearing that she will meet the same fate as that of the Unnao rape victim if she dares to give her statement, was pasted outside the survivor's house.

Taking prompt action, the police arrested the rape accused who lives in the same village as that of the victim and has also provided security to the girl.

"We have arrested the accused and are also providing security to the girl after we received the complaint. There is no problem with her security now," Superintendent of Police (SP) Baghpat Pratap Gopender Yadav told news agency ANI.

A complaint alleging rape was filed in July 2018 in Delhi after which the accused was arrested but then got out on bail.

The survivor was to appear before the court on Friday (December 13) to submit her statement. The matter is related to Bijrol village in Baghpat.

As per ANI, the survivor's father works as a driver in Delhi. The family found the pamphlet stuck on their wall when they returned home on Thursday.

On December 5, in Unnao, a rape survivor was set ablaze by five men, including two rape accused, when she was on her way to a court for the hearing. The accused attacked the woman and poured kerosene on her before setting her on fire. She had sustained 90 per cent burns and was rushed to a government hospital in the district and was later shifted to a hospital in Lucknow. Later in the night, she was airlifted to Delhi's Safdarjang Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on December 6.

(With ANI inputs)