Unnao rape survivor

Rape survivor set on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao; key accused surrender, total five held

The police have arrested five people in connection with the case. The men doused the woman in kerosene before in fields outside her village.  

Rape survivor set on fire in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Unnao; key accused surrender, total five held
Representational Image

New Delhi: A rape survivor was set ablaze by her accused in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. She has suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and is currently being treated at a hospital in Lucknow. The woman was earlier admitted to a nearby government hospital where she was brought in a critical condition. The police have arrested five people in connection with the case. The men doused the woman in kerosene before in fields outside her village.  

A total of five people are guilty in the case, of which two are rape-accused. One was already arrested by the police, along with three others. The key accused surrendered before the police sometime after the incident. 

The arrests were made on the basis of the victim's statement. The police accordingly raided the homes of the accused. They had fled the spot after setting her ablaze. 

She is being attended by the best civil surgeons of the hospital in Lucknow under tight security.  

The gruesome incident has caused tension in the region.

The woman was raped earlier this year. "She had earlier filed a rape case, one accuse in that case has also been rounded up," the police said.  

Unnao rape survivorUnnao rape survivor set on fireUnnaoset on fire
