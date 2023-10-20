Rapid Rail Cuts Sahibabad-Duhai Distance By More Than Half The Time: Know Salient Features

New Delhi, October 20, 2023 - India marked a historic milestone this morning as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the nation's first-ever Rapid Rail network. The Delhi-Meerut corridor, with an estimated cost of 30,274 crore rupees, is now set to transform regional rapid transit. It is expected to cover the entire 82-kilometer stretch by June 2025, as per official expectations. The foundation for this monumental project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8, 2019.

Successful Trial Run

The trial run for this groundbreaking project concluded successfully, and now that it's fully operational, the Rapid Rail is poised to accelerate from 100 kilometers per hour to an impressive 160 kilometers per hour, making it a game-changer in the Indian transportation landscape.

The First Phase of Rapid Rail

The first phase of the Rapid Rail project is already underway, covering a 17-kilometer distance with stops at five crucial stations: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhur, Duhai, and Duhai Depot.

Ground Report by Zee News

To provide a unique perspective on this historic launch, Zee News prepared an exclusive ground report. The Zee News team experienced a journey on the RapidX train, exploring the state-of-the-art facilities for ordinary passengers. They also investigated the current state of rail travel on the Delhi-Meerut route and the potential changes that lie ahead.

Time Savings and Enhanced Convenience

During their research, it was observed that a typical journey from Duhai to Sahibabad on the conventional passenger train took approximately 1.5 hours. In contrast, the RapidX covered the same distance in just 15 minutes.

While the distance from Duhai to Sahibabad remains 17 kilometers, the time-saving on the Rapid Rail, as opposed to the existing rail system, was particularly striking.

Key Differentiators: AAI's Rapid Rail

One of the most noteworthy distinctions between the Rapid Rail and conventional rail services is the operational speed. The Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail boasts an operational speed of 160 kilometers per hour, doubling the 80-kilometer per hour speed of the metro.

Redefining Connectivity

Unlike the current three-hour journey between New Delhi and Meerut by train, the Rapid Rail will reduce this travel time significantly. This development is set to create greater connectivity between the two cities.

Distinguished Features of the RapidX Train

The RapidX train is designed to provide passengers with a comfortable and convenient experience. It includes features such as reclining seats, overhead luggage racks, Wi-Fi connectivity, and mobile and laptop charging facilities. Each train consists of six coaches, with a premium coach at the forefront for the benefit of premium passengers.

Empowering Women and Local Communities

The Rapid Rail project aims to promote gender diversity, with over 50% of its workforce comprising women. This initiative also prioritizes local employment opportunities for residents of Delhi and Meerut, emphasizing job creation and empowerment.

Sophistication and Convenience for Passengers

Passengers on the Rapid Rail can expect a streamlined experience, thanks to digital screens providing real-time information, high-tech automatic entry gates, and glass partitions between the platform and the tracks.

Historic Launch by Prime Minister Modi

Today's historic inauguration of India's first Rapid Rail network by Prime Minister Narendra Modi symbolizes a significant leap forward in modernizing the nation's transportation infrastructure. The project is set to revolutionize regional rapid transit, streamline travel, and boost connectivity, marking a milestone in India's journey towards a brighter and more efficient future.

