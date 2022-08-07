Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has been lodged in Jail on charges of corruption in the appointment of teachers. Another accused in this case, Arpita Mukherjee, has also been in the same situation. On August 5, Special Court Judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu ordered Partha and Arpita 14-day jail custody in response to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea. They will be presented in court again on August 18 in this case.

For now, the former cabinet minister of the state and the ousted general secretary of the Trinamool will have to stay in the correctional facility of the Presidency. Arpita is lodged in the Alipore Women's Correctional Facility. Partha is in cell number 2 in the Presidency Jail. In that square there is a toilet hidden by raising a high wall. Also allotted blankets and table fans like other inmates. But who are Partha's neighbors in the cells next to this cell?

Aftab Ansari: Accused of attack on the American Center in Kolkata

Aftab Ansari lives in the cell next to Partha. Accused of the attack on the American Center in Kolkata on January 22, 2002. Four police constables and a security guard were killed in the incident. Twenty people were injured. More cases are going on against Aftab. He was also allegedly the mastermind behind the kidnapping of Khadim Chairman Partha Roy Barman the year before the attack on the American Center. He was accused of having links with Al Qaeda. Later CBI arrested him from Dubai.

Sudipto Sen: Saradha Scam Mastermind

Apart from Aftab, Saradha chief Sudipta Sen is also a neighbor of Partha in jail. Sudipta, who is in jail in a case under CBI investigation, was arrested in May 2015. Saradha group has been accused of embezzling crores from investors. Sudipto was missing since August 2014. The following year, detectives arrested him along with Debjani Mukherjee and Arvind Singh Chauhan from Sonmarg area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir.

Chhatradhar Mahato: Maoist leader

Maoist leader Chhatradhar Mahato, who is involved in the Lalgarh movement, is in Partha's ward. In 2008-09, he was the face of the anti-police terror public committee movement in Jangalmahal. He was arrested for the first time on September 25, 2009 from Lalgarh. There are several charges against him, including the murder of a CPM worker in Lalgarh. After more than 10 years in jail, Chhatradhar was released from jail in February 2020 after the Calcutta High Court reduced his sentence. He joined Trinamool in that year. He was arrested by the Central Investigation Agency (NIA) in a late-night raid at Amalia village in Lalgarh, Jangalmahal, after the Assembly polls on March 27 last year. Chhatradhar was charged under the UAPA Act in two old cases in 2009. Chhatradhar was released on parole for six days for his son's marriage but returned to Presidency Jail again.

Goutam Kundu: Rose Valley Scam Mastermind

Rose Valley chief Goutam Kundu is also in a jail ward with Partha. Rose Valley was accused of bilking investors of more than Rs 5,000 crore. Kundu was arrested by ED in May 2015 on the basis of SEBI's complaint.

Kader Khan: Park Street Rape Case Accused

Among Partha's neighbors is Kader Khan, the prime accused in the Park Street gang-rape case. In 2012, five people were accused of raping a young woman named Suzette Jordan in a moving car on Park Street. Four years after the Park Street incident, Kader was arrested from Greater Noida. He was on the run since the incident.