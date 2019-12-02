Rapists should be lynched, says Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha amid rage over Hyderabad rape case

NEW DELHI: The issue of gang rape and murder of 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad was debated hotly in both Houses of Parliament on Monday with Samjadwadi Party (SP) leader and veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan saying that rapists should be "brought out in public and lynched".

Leading a nationwide chorus of anger and uproar over the heinous crime, the SP leader said in the Rajya Sabha, "I think it's time, whether it's Nirbhaya or Kathua, or whatever happened in Hyderabad...the people now want the government to answer how much these people have received justice" while adding that "the accused in the rape cases should be named and shamed publically. These kind of people should be brought out in public and lynched."

The 26-year-old veterinarian was gang-raped and killed allegedly by two truck drivers and two cleaners near a toll plaza on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of Wednesday.

They later shifted the body to a place near Shadnagar town and set it afire. The charred body of the victim was found on Thursday.

The Hyderbad case stirred up an uproar in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha with lawmakers across party lines condemned the gruesome act and called for stricter laws against perpetrators.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, over the calls for a new law, said to tackle crimes against women a change of mindset is required and not a new bill.

“What is required is not a new bill. What is required is political will, administrative skill, change of mindset and then go for kill of the social evil,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that no government or leader would want that such an incident to occur in their state. "This problem can't be solved by just making laws. To eradicate such acts, there's a need of standing together against such crimes," he added.