Jammu and Kashmir

Rare Soviet era rifle, 194 AK-47 rounds, grenades recovered during search operation in J&K's Gulmarg

The seizure was made after the Army launched a search operation in the upper reaches of Gulmarg on the basis of a specific input.

PTI photo

Srinagar: In a rare catch, security forces recovered a Dragunov sniper rifle, a Soviet-era weapon, from the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg during a search operation, a defence spokesman said. 

"A search operation was launched on Saturday (July 25) morning based on input regarding the presence of a weapons cache in the forest area of Marpathri in the upper reaches of Gulmarg, Baramulla," Defence Spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said one Dragunov sniper rifle with magazines, 194 AK-47 rounds, 10 rifle grenades, and two IED circuits were recovered during the search operation. 

Jammu and KashmirGulmargSecurity forcesTerrorismTerrorist hideout
