Rare species of monkeys, reptiles and rodents seized at Chennai Airport; 3 including organizer arrested

In what is the first seizure of wildlife that was being smuggled into India via Chennai Aiport in 2020, Air Intelligence Officers have seized rare species such as marmoset monkeys, tamarin monkeys, tricolour squirrels and iguanas that were being smuggled in from Bangkok. Officials say that in most cases of smuggling be it wildlife or valuables, it is only the courier that is caught, but this case also saw the organizer being nabbed.

Based on the information that wild animals are likely to be smuggled from Bangkok, Air Intelligence officers had been maintaining a special vigil. On Tuesday morning AIU officers noticed that one passenger was moving in a suspicious manner in the arrival area. On close watch it was observed that he collected his checked-in stroller bag and started to walk hurriedly, after which he was intercepted and questioned at the exit. The passenger was identified as one Suresh(35), of Chennai who had arrived from Bangkok by Thai Airways flight TG337.

His evasive replies prompted the officials to proceed with checking his belongings. On examination, it was found to contain four plastic baskets and one small cardboard box concealed among chocolates and personal effects. On opening the plastic containers and cardboard box some species of monkeys, rodents, and reptiles were recovered. On questioning, he informed that the stroller bag was given to him by someone outside Bangkok airport with instructions to hand over the same to some unknown person outside.

As he was taken outside the airport, the person(receiver) who approached him to collect the bag was apprehended. Based on the information given by receiver, a search was conducted at the residence of the organizer in Chennai. He has also been apprehended and detained for further investigation.

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau(WCCB) officials identified the species as Primates, Reptiles and Rodents. The primates were Marmoset (Callithrix jacchus), Red-handed Tamarin(Saguinus Midas). Both were natives of South and Central America. The Rodents were found to be Prevost's Squirell tricolour (Callssciurus prevostii) and are native to Thai-Malay peninsula. The Black and Red Eastern Gray Squirell are native to Eastern North America. The Reptile species recovered were Blue, Yellow and Green iguanas that are Native to South&Central America. Marmosets, Red handed Tamarins and Iguanas are listed under CITES Appendix II. The Squirrels are neither listed under CITES nor under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act.

"Such species are mainly being smuggled in for them to be used as pets. While smuggling of reptiles and rodents are quite common, monkeys are very rare ad we haven't had any seizures in a long time. Usually the people behind such smuggling cases getaway as the person outside the airport(receiver) leaves right after he/she notices an unusual delay in the courier's arrival. But this time we have nabbed the receiver and based on the information received from him, we have also gotten to the person who has been organizing such smuggling," said a senior customs official.

A team of Veterinary doctors from Arignar Anna Zoological Park inspected the wildlife species and found three Squirrels dead on arrival and rest of the animals were found to be in healthy condition. The Animal Quarantine Officials recommended that the wildlife species be deported to the country of origin as the passenger did not have any NOC/ DGFT license for import into India.

The wildlife species were seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962 read with FT (D&R) Act. Three persons have been detained. The seized primates, rodents and reptiles will be deported to Bangkok. It is said that Wildlife smuggling continues unabated as the Indian Wildlife Act does not include many exotic species, thus making the quantum of punishment for smuggling very less. It is only for the species that fall under the Indian Wildlife Act that the punishment is stringent.