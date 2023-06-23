topStoriesenglish2626034
NewsIndia
NAGPUR MAN WAS 'PREGNANT'

Rare! This Nagpur Man Was 'Pregnant' For 36-Years With Twins - Know Surprising Story

The man, who prefers to remain unnamed, earned the moniker "pregnant man" due to his protruding abdomen, setting him apart from others.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rare! This Nagpur Man Was 'Pregnant' For 36-Years With Twins - Know Surprising Story

A 60-year-old man from Nagpur has stunned the medical world with a rare and extraordinary condition. Living with a bulging stomach for over three decades, he was recently diagnosed with a remarkable phenomenon known as "fetus in fetu," which sheds light on the vanishing twin syndrome. This extraordinary condition entails the reabsorption of a twin during pregnancy, leading to the individual carrying the remains within their body.

Living as the "Pregnant Man":

The man, who prefers to remain unnamed, earned the moniker "pregnant man" due to his protruding abdomen, setting him apart from others. Despite enduring the physical discomfort and enduring teasing from peers, he persevered, focusing on his work to make ends meet. Concerned about his unusual condition, his family urged him to seek medical attention.

The Astonishing Discovery:

In 1999, the man's condition worsened when the bulge began pressing against his diaphragm, making breathing increasingly difficult. Urgently, he was taken to a hospital in Mumbai, where Dr Ajay Mehta attended to his case. Initially suspecting a tumor, the doctor decided to operate and was astounded by what he found inside the man's abdomen.

The Unveiling of the Fetus:

To everyone's surprise, upon incision, the doctor did not encounter a tumor as anticipated. Instead, he discovered a fully formed human being. Dr. Mehta recalled the shocking moment when various body parts emerged from the man's abdomen, including limbs, genitalia, hair, and even jaws. The medical team was left bewildered and amazed at the sight before them.

Understanding Fetus-in-fetu:

Fetus-in-fetu (FIF) is an extremely rare condition, as described by the National Library of Medicine. It occurs when one malformed vertebrate fetus is enveloped within the body of its twin. Although the exact embryopathogenesis and differentiation from a teratoma are yet to be fully established, FIF remains an intriguing medical anomaly. The medical community has recorded only a few hundred cases, making it a truly extraordinary occurrence.

Conclusion:

The Nagpur man's extraordinary medical condition, known as fetus in fetu, has captured global attention. His "pregnancy" with a vanishing twin for 36 years baffled doctors and shed light on the rare phenomenon of FIF. While further research is needed to fully comprehend this complex condition, this case serves as a reminder of the astonishing mysteries that can unfold within the human body.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'