Earth Hour 2022

Rashtrapati Bhavan observes Earth Hour, shows support for energy conservation

Every year on the last Saturday of March, Earth Hour is observed during which people across the globe - at home or in offices - switch off their lights as a show of support for the conservation of energy. 

Rashtrapati Bhavan observes Earth Hour, shows support for energy conservation
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: In order to raise awareness about energy conservation, Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Saturday (March 26) observed Earth Hour. Several people around the world switched off lights in support of nature and the planet on Saturday between 8:30 pm and 9.30 pm.

An initiative, organised by the World Wildlife Fund since 2007, the Earth Hour invites people to think about how their lives and activities are affecting the planet.

Every year on the last Saturday of March, if not Holy Saturday, individuals, communities, enterprises and government departments around the globe are encouraged to turn off their lights for an hour, with the purpose of inspiring reflections and actions regarding environmental issues. 

 

