Rashtrapati Bhavan to re-open from THIS date for public; all you need to know

In good news for the public, Rashtrapati Bhavan is set to re-open for public viewing from February 6 (Saturday), nearly 11 months after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan was closed due to COVID-19 since March 13, 2020.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open on Saturdays and Sundays (except on government holidays). Visitors can book their slots online by visiting website https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/.

A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "Visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was closed due to COVID-19 since March 13, 2020, will re-open from this Saturday i.E. February 6, 2021, for the public," it said.

As earlier, nominal registration charges of Rs 50 per visitor will be levied. To maintain the social distancing norms, three pre-booked time slots at 10.30 am, 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm have been fixed with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot.

During the tour of the historic building, visitors have to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of a mask, maintaining social distance etc.