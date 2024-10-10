Ratan Tata Death: Gujarat Declares Day Of Mourning To Pay Tributes To Iconic Industrialist

Ratan Tata Death: Following the demise of Indian industrial veteran Ratan Tata, the Gujarat government has announced a one-day state mourning on Thursday as a mark of respect to him. He passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

As per a notification issued by the state government, the national flag will be flown at half mast on government buildings across Gujarat on Thursday, and there will be no official programme during the day.

Gujarat govt has declared one day of mourning in respect of Ratan Tata today. The national flag will be flown at half mast and no cultural or entertainment programme of the govt will be held today: Gujarat Govt — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached Mumbai and offered floral tributes to Tata, whose mortal remains were kept in the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in the city for people to pay their last respects.

In a statement, Patel expressed profound grief over Tata's demise, saying India has lost its ‘Ratan’ (gem) and his death has left a void that can never be filled.

Speaking on the demise of Ratan Tata, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "This loss can never be compensated. The country will always miss him. I pay my tributes to him.," as quoted by news agency ANI.