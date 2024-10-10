Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2805311https://zeenews.india.com/india/ratan-tata-death-gujarat-declares-day-of-mourning-to-pay-tributes-to-iconic-industrialist-2805311.html
NewsIndia
RATAN TATA DEATH

Ratan Tata Death: Gujarat Declares Day Of Mourning To Pay Tributes To Iconic Industrialist

As per a notification issued by the state government, the national flag will be flown at half mast on government buildings across Gujarat on Thursday, and there will be no official programme during the day.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 04:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ratan Tata Death: Gujarat Declares Day Of Mourning To Pay Tributes To Iconic Industrialist File Photo Industrialist Ratan Tata. (ANI)

Ratan Tata Death: Following the demise of Indian industrial veteran Ratan Tata, the Gujarat government has announced a one-day state mourning on Thursday as a mark of respect to him. He passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

As per a notification issued by the state government, the national flag will be flown at half mast on government buildings across Gujarat on Thursday, and there will be no official programme during the day.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached Mumbai and offered floral tributes to Tata, whose mortal remains were kept in the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in the city for people to pay their last respects.

In a statement, Patel expressed profound grief over Tata's demise, saying India has lost its ‘Ratan’ (gem) and his death has left a void that can never be filled.

Speaking on the demise of Ratan Tata, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "This loss can never be compensated. The country will always miss him. I pay my tributes to him.," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s New Prison Rule and Devotion to Goddess Durga
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Silenced by Gita’s Wisdom!
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos in Garba Pandals: Tilak Rules and Bouncers Clash with Police
DNA Video
DNA: Khamenei’s Bold Warning to Israel: War Looming?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Jalebi Factory Comment Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: Nitin Gadkari’s Fix for Gutkha Spitting Habit
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Tough Plan Against ‘Nasrallah’ Supporters
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Banerjee Dislikes Durga Puja?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK