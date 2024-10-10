Ratan Tata Last Rites: Indian veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata's adopted stray dog 'Goa' was brought to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) on Thursday to pay last respects to him after he passed away on October 9 at the age of 86.

Tata had adopted the stray dog during one of his visits to the maximum city. The caretaker of the dog said that Goa had been with the family for over eleven years after he had been brought from Goa state.

"This dog has been with us for the last 11 years. The security guards brought this dog from Goa when we went there for a picnic. Ratan Tata loved him a lot. The name of the dog is Goa since he was brought from Goa," the caretaker said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Ratan Tata's dog, 'Goa' paid tribute to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata at the NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.



(Source: Tata Group) pic.twitter.com/vZoGbGt5Oe — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

Earlier on social media platform Instagram, Tata revealed that once he was in Goa when a stray dog started following him. He decided to adopt him and bring him to Mumbai. He named him 'Goa' and gave him shelter at the Bombay House in Mumbai along with other stray dogs.

Ratan Tata has been a long-time supporter of animal welfare initiatives. His adoption of Goa underscored the importance of adopting stray animals and providing them with loving homes.

A strong advocate for animal rights, the veteran industrialist had issued instructions that the headquarters of Tata Group, Bombay House, is also famous for inviting stray dogs inside its premises, allowing them to roam free.

The 'Small Animal Hospital', Mumbai (SAHM) was started by Tata Trust, a philanthropic institution, to care for cats and dogs. The specialty pet hospital started being operational on July 1.

The hospital offers life support to critically ill and injured animals and advanced diagnostic services, including CT scans, ultrasounds, and MRIs. The hospital offers 24/7 emergency services. Moreover, Ratan Tata had also instructed Mumbai's Taj Hotel that stray animals would be allowed inside the premises of the hotel. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at the Breach Candy Hospital in the city.

(With ANI Inputs)