New Delhi: YSR Congress Party MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Wednesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu urging that industrialist Ratan Tata be conferred with Bharat Ratna.

"Several billionaires will be born on this earth but the one that do leave a lasting impact are people like the phenomenal industrialist Ratan Tata," Raju said in a letter to Murmu.

The demand for the country's highest civilian award to Ratan Tata comes on a day the Chairman Emeritus Of the Tata Group turned 85.

Stating that Tata will be "a pervading presence in nation's list of the philanthropic billionaire", Raju said, "Ratan Tata is a legend and one existing personality who deserves Bharat Ratna."

Raju, the Lok Sabha MP from Narasapuram constituency in Andhra Pradesh, requested President Murmu to "positively consider honouring Sri Ratan Tata with Bharat Ratna as a humanitarian bolstering noble causes."