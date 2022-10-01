'Rattled' BJP gives ad in Kannada paper that 'mischievously distorts history': Congress

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday (October 1, 2022) said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given a front page advertisement in a Kannada newspaper as the saffron party is “rattled” by the success of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The advertisement as usual mischievously distorts history, Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

“Rattled by success of Bharat Jodo Yatra the BJP has a front page ad in a Kannada newspaper that as usual mischievously distorts history. Savarkar propounded two-nation theory & Jinnah ensured it got done. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of Jan Sangh championed partition of Bengal,” Congress leader said in a tweet today.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered poll-bound Karnataka on Friday. Today, amid drizzles, thousands of Congress workers led by their leader Rahul Gandhi, resumed the Bharat Jodo yatra which entered day two in the state. The padayatra, which will cover 15 kilometres in the morning, started at 7.40 a.m. from Tondawadi Gate and is slated to enter Mysuru district in few hours.

Earlier, on Friday, Jairam Ramesh had said that after Bharat Jodo Yatra “a new Rahul Gandhi and a new Congress party” have emerged.

“People asked who is ‘thodoing’ (breaking) Bharat for Congress to do Bharat Jodo, our answer is Mr Modi's ideology, policies, personality is thodoing Bharat. Because economic inequality is increasing, social polarisation is increasing and political over-centralisation is increasing, the Congress is doing this yatra,” Ramesh said.

“It has forced the BJP and RSS on the backfoot and made them nervous, because a new Rahul Gandhi has emerged and a new Congress party has emerged from this Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said.