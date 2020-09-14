Rattled China spying on Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary: Report

Amid simmering tensions between Indian and Chinese troops along LAC in Ladakh, China has hatched a big espionage conspiracy against India. It is learnt that China has asked a Shenzen-based company named Zhenhua Data Information Technology Co. Limited to monitor Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and over 10,000 other prominent Indian personalities.

China has also tried to spy on Zee News newsroom and is also monitoring Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary. It is to be noted that Zee News had recently ran a 'Made in India' campaign appealing to the people of the country to stop using Chinese items and buy Indian products. The campaign proved hugely successful with over 1 crore people pledging to boycott Chinese products. Zee News has also reported relentlessly from Line of Actual Control and has been regularly exposing the nefarious plans of Beijing.

Besides PM Modi and President Kovind, the Chinese company is also keeping an eye on Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and their families; Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, Ashok Gehlot and Amarinder Singh, Uddhav Thackeray, Naveen Patnaik and Shivraj Singh Chouhan; Cabinet Ministers Rajnath Singh and Ravi Shankar Prasad to Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, and Piyush Goyal; Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Singh Rawat to at least 15 former Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force; Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde and brother judge AM Khanwilkar to Lokpal Justice P C Ghose and Comptroller and Auditor General G C Murmu; start-up tech entrepreneurs like Nipun Mehra, founder of Bharat Pe (an Indian payment app), and Ajay Trehan of AuthBridge, an authentication technology firm, to top industrialists Ratan Tata and Gautam Adani.

The Chinese company is also monitoring bureaucrats in key positions; judges; scientists and academicians; journalists; actors and sportspersons; religious figures and activists, said a report published by Indian Express.

The monitoring of influential Indians assumes significance at a time when India and China are locked in a tense standoff along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh for over 100 days now. It is to be noted that Zhenhua also works with Chinese intelligence, military and security agencies.