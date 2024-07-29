Following the tragedic incident at Rau IAS academy in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar area that killed three UPSC aspirants, authorities took immediate action and sealed the Drishti Coaching Centre located in the basement of a mall at Mukherjee Nagar's Nehru Vihar. Popular UPSC teacher Vikas Divyakirti is the founder and managing director of 'Drishti IAS'. MCD sealed this coaching centre with 300 students running in the basement on Monday. After the death of 3 UPSC students in the basement of a coaching institute in Delhi, other students are extremely angry with the silence of Vikas Divyakirti.

The coaching center, located in the basement of the Varadhman Mall, had been operating under dangerous conditions, putting the lives of hundreds of students at risk. Students who attended classes at the Drishti Coaching Center revealed that a large drain near the mall had caused the building to become structurally unsound. The coaching center was operating in the basement, where five classes were held simultaneously.

Following the Old Rajinder Nagar incident, the administration has sealed over 13 coaching centers in Delhi, including the one in Nehru Vihar. An inspection of the premises revealed shocking safety hazards, including a power plant located next to the classrooms, with dozens of electric meters and wires. Additionally, a sewage system was found to be in close proximity to the classrooms, posing a constant risk of methane gas buildup.

Taking into account these alarming facts, administrative officials sealed the coaching center, taking strict action against the operators. The move has brought relief to students who were earlier worried about their safety.