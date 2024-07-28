Rau IAS Flooding: Owner, Coordinator Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; MCD Seals Basements Of 13 Coaching Centers

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi today sealed the basements of 13 coaching centres a day after three UPSC aspirants lost their lives due to drowning in the basement of the Rau IAS Study Circle coaching in the Old Rajinder Nagar of Delhi. The youth lost their lives as rainwater gushed in the basement within minutes and the students reading in the basement library got trapped. According to police, more than 35 people, including students and coaching centre staffers, were trapped on Saturday evening when water started gushing into the basement following heavy rains.

Amid the questions being raised on the functioning of the MCD, Mayor Shelly Oberoi directed the officials to take action against the errant coaching centres following which basements of 13 illegally operating coaching centres in the Rajendra Nagar area was sealed. These centres include IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Sai Trading, IAS Setu, Toppers Academy, Dainik Samvad, Civils Daily IAS, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Easy For IAS. According to MCD officials, these coaching centres were found operating in basements in violation of regulations, leading to their immediate sealing and the posting of notices on-site.

Meanwhile, a local court today sent the owner and the coordinator of the Rau's IAS Study Circle to 14-day judicial custody. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR and formed multiple teams to probe the incident. The owner and the coordinator of the Rau's IAS Study Circle have been arrested and booked for culpable homicide and other charges.

Investigations into the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre flooding incident that led to the death of three IAS aspirants have indicated multiple lapses on the part of its owner and civic authorities, officials said on Sunday.

A senior official privy to the investigation told the PTI that the probe so far has indicated two main reasons for the incident -- the civic authority failed to clear the roadside drain before the onset of Monsoon and there was no provision for draining out water at the basement where a library was running illegally.

The IAS aspirants who died in the incident have been identified as Shreya Yadav (25) of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Ernakulam in Kerala. A video making rounds on social media, purportedly showed water gushing inside the library at the basement and some students escaping through the stairs.