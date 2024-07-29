Rau IAS Tragedy: Owner Of The SUV Speeding Through Flooded Street Arrested After Viral Video

The vehicle that struck the gate of the Rau coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, where three UPSC aspirants tragically drowned, has been seized by the police, and the driver has been arrested. Delhi Police have confirmed the arrest of the individual whose car was involved in damaging the gate of the Rau coaching centre. A video of the incident recently emerged showing a black Gurkha SUV speeding through the flooded street, causing a gate of a nearby building and a parked car to shake violently.

Brijesh, the person who recorded the video, claims that the vehicle in question is the one that broke the gate of the RAU coaching institute. Employed as an office boy at a different coaching centre, Brijesh was standing two to three buildings away when he heard the commotion and began filming.

#WATCH | Delhi | Vehicle which hit the gate of the coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar where three UPSC aspirants died due to drowning, impounded by Police. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/VESET1uP7v — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

Speaking with Zee News Television, Brijesh said that on July 27, a black suv drove by, which intensified the water's flow, subsequently increasing the water pressure inside the buildings.