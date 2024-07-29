Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2771461
NewsIndia
RAU IAS ACADEMY

Rau IAS Tragedy: Owner Of The SUV Speeding Through Flooded Street Arrested After Viral Video

A video of the incident recently emerged showing a black Gurkha SUV speeding through the flooded street, causing a gate of a nearby building and a parked car to shake violently.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rau IAS Tragedy: Owner Of The SUV Speeding Through Flooded Street Arrested After Viral Video

The vehicle that struck the gate of the Rau coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, where three UPSC aspirants tragically drowned, has been seized by the police, and the driver has been arrested. Delhi Police have confirmed the arrest of the individual whose car was involved in damaging the gate of the Rau coaching centre. A video of the incident recently emerged showing a black Gurkha SUV speeding through the flooded street, causing a gate of a nearby building and a parked car to shake violently. 

Brijesh, the person who recorded the video, claims that the vehicle in question is the one that broke the gate of the RAU coaching institute. Employed as an office boy at a different coaching centre, Brijesh was standing two to three buildings away when he heard the commotion and began filming.

Speaking with Zee News Television, Brijesh said that on July 27, a black suv drove by, which intensified the water's flow, subsequently increasing the water pressure inside the buildings.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi At Mochi Shop in Sultanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Rain shook whole 'system'
DNA Video
DNA: Will Modi accept this demand of Mamata?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Vs Maurya in Delhi!
DNA Video
DNA: Who covers mosques in Haridwar?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Germany Shut Down Multiple Mosques?
DNA Video
DNA: Phoolan Devi is 'alive'!
DNA Video
DNA: Game of 'Halal' in Share Market!
DNA Video
DNA: Partition of Bengal!
DNA Video
DNA: Politician VS Officer in UP!