Rave party busted in Delhi's Chhattarpur; Liquor, drugs seized

New Delhi: The Delhi Excise Department along with Delhi Police have busted an illegal rave party in Delhi's Chhattarpur area on late Saturday night.

Large quantities of unlicensed foreign liquor and drugs were seized from the party, which was going on in Chhattarpur's Agenc Complex.

A huge number of minors who attended the party were from Gurgaon and Faridabad in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh. They were served alcohol and drugs, police said.

Cocaine and other drugs were also found at the spot, according to news agency PTI. English music band 'Red' performed at the party which had an entry fee of Rs 2,500.

"We have seized over 300 bottles of liquor and around 350 beer bottles from the party's venue. Liquor meant for sale in Haryana was also being served at the party," an official quoting to PTI said.

Around 15 members of the organising committee have been detained and the investigation is underway, news agency ANI reported.