Ravi Kishan's plane suffers technical snag in Gwalior

Gorakhpur MP and Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan's plane at Gwalior airport suffered a technical snag on Sunday afternoon.

Kishan was in Gwalior to attend an event and was scheduled to fly out to Lucknow from here. The plane he was to take, however, suffered technical problems for which the takeoff was delayed. A team of technicians began working on resolving the issue but it is learnt that when the problem persisted for well over an hour, Kishan took another flight out of Gwalior for Lucknow.

The exact nature of the technical problem is not yet known. Due to safety reasons, however, the plane was deemed unfit to take off even after the delay.