Ravindra Waikar Shiv Sena (UBT) Mumbai North West constituency NDA Election results

NDA candidate from Mumbai North West constituency Ravindra Waikar defeated INDIA bloc candidate Amol Kirtikar with just 48 votes. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 03:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The election commission announced the result of the Lok Sabha election 2024, Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbai North West constituency Ravindra Waikar defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar with just 48 votes. 

According to the ECI data, Waikar received 452644 votes while his opponent Amol received 452596 votes from the Mumbai North West constituency of Maharashtra. The state consists of 48 Lok Sabha seats in which BJP won 9 Lok Sabha seats and Congress secured 13 Lok Sabha seats. 

Ravindra Waikar is set to become an MP was also served as MLA from the Jogeshwari East assembly seat in suburban Mumbai. He was earlier with  Shiv Sena (UBT) but later switched to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Waikar's candidature from the constituency was announced at the last minute.

This election turned out a big victory for Congress because the party reached the highest tally since the 2014 election. The Congress-led INDIA alliance put up a strong performance and secured 234 seats while Congress individually almost touched the 100-seat mark. In the 2014 election, the grand old party secured  44 Lok Sabha while in 2019 the party won 55. 

The NDA alliance won 292 Lok Sabha seats and BJP individually managed to win 240 seats in Lok Sabha Election 2024

