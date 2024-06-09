Ravneet Singh Bittu Confirms Berth In Modi Cabinet 3.0, Says 'Would Like To Become Punjab CM If...'

Delhi: Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday before his swearing-in ceremony met with members of Parliament who're likely to be appointed to his Cabinet and Council of Ministers. Before tonight's big event, the PM-designate hosted the traditional high tea at his home at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the nation's capital. BJP leader and three-time former Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu attended the meeting of likely ministers to join the Modi cabinet 3.0, despite not winning the Ludhiana seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Bittu confirmed his inclusion in the cabinet while talking to reporters following the tea meeting. "It is a very big thing for me that they (NDA) have chosen me in their cabinet even after losing the elections. Punjab has been given priority this time,"he said.

The BJP leader shared his aspirations to become the Chief Minister of Punjab and pledged to prepare the ground to ensure BJP's victory in 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. "I will prepare the ground for BJP to win the Assembly elections in 2027...Just 2 years ago, the people of Punjab rejected Congress, everyone knows the work that AAP is doing. So, people have only one option which is BJP...I would like to become the Chief Minister of Punjab if given a chance...', Bittu added.

#WATCH | Delhi: After attending the tea meeting at 7 LKM, BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu says "...It is a very big thing for me that they (NDA) have chosen me in their cabinet even after losing the elections. Punjab has been given priority this time...I will prepare the ground… pic.twitter.com/5Na9Izbru6 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Going by the visuals of Modi's meeting with his likely council of ministers, more than 65 ministers are expected to take oath on Sunday evening.

