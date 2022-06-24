NewsIndia
RAW

RAW chief's tenure extended, Tapan Deka appointed as new Intelligence Bureau Director

The Central government on Friday gave one-year extension in service to RAW chief Samant Goel and appointed senior IPS officer Tapan Deka as Director of Intelligence Bureau.

 

Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 06:04 PM IST
  • The Central government on Friday gave one-year extension in service to RAW chief Samant Goel and appointed senior IPS officer Tapan Deka as Director of Intelligence Bureau.
  • Deka will succeed incumbent Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar, whose tenure ends on June 30.
  • Deka has spent most of his career in the Intelligence Bureau.

Trending Photos

RAW chief's tenure extended, Tapan Deka appointed as new Intelligence Bureau Director

The Central government on Friday gave one-year extension in service to Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel and appointed senior IPS officer Tapan Deka as Director of Intelligence Bureau. Goel, a 1984-batch IPS officer from Punjab cadre, would continue to be the Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a period one-year beyond the presence tenure upto June 30, 2023, a Ministry of personnel order said. Goel was given an extension in service last year too. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Samant Kumar Goel, IPS (PB:84) as Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing for a period of one year beyond his present tenure up to June 30, 2023, in relaxation of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," the order said.

In a separate order, Special Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, a 1988 batch Himachal Pradesh cadre IPS officer, was appointed Director Intelligence Bureau for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Deka will succeed incumbent Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar, whose tenure ends on June 30. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS (HP:88), Special Director, Intelligence Bureau as Director, Intelligence Bureau vice Arvinda Kumar, IPS (AM:84), upon completion of his tenure on June 30, 2022, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by granting extension in service under the provisions of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," the order reads.

Deka has spent most of his career in the Intelligence Bureau. He was an Additional Director in Intelligence Bureau when he was promoted to the rank of Special Director in the Wing in June last year. 

 

Live TV

RAWIBIntelligence BureauSamant GoelTapan Deka

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath
DNA Video
DNA: Bribery case -- Shocking scam of giving government approval to drugs!
DNA Video
DNA: NCP shocked after Sanjay Raut's statement, seeks clarification from Uddhav
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Indian Politics in the Captivity of 'Families'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu