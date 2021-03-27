हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI Assistant 2019 result

RBI Assistant Examination Results are out, check your results at rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released results for the RBI Assistant Examination 2019.

RBI Assistant Examination Results are out, check your results at rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released results for the RBI Assistant Examination 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their results by visiting the official website of the Reserve Bank of India rbi.org.in.

Candidates can also check the result for RBI Assistant Examination by clicking on the given link: https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/Chandigarh26032021.pdf

The Prelims of RBI Assistant Examination 2019 was held on 14 and 15 February 2020 and the main examination was held on 22 November 2020. RBI Assistant Result 2021 and Final Merit List is being prepared on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the Online Test, Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and Document Verification.

Steps to check your result:

Go to the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in.

- Follow the Opportunity section available on the homepage.

- Click on the link "Assistant - 2019: Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank's Chandigarh & Shimla Office".

- View and download the RBI Assistant Result 2021 and Merit List.

- Take a print of RBI Assistant Result 2021 for future reference.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RBI Assistant 2019 resultRBI Assistant Prelims ResultsRBI jobs
Next
Story

UP RERA to settle buyer-builder disputes in online Lok Adalat from April 10

Must Watch

PT35M23S

The first phase of voting in Assam and Bengal starts today. PM Modi appeals to the people of both states