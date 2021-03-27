RBI Assistant Examination Results are out, check your results at rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released results for the RBI Assistant Examination 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their results by visiting the official website of the Reserve Bank of India rbi.org.in.

Candidates can also check the result for RBI Assistant Examination by clicking on the given link: https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/Chandigarh26032021.pdf.

The Prelims of RBI Assistant Examination 2019 was held on 14 and 15 February 2020 and the main examination was held on 22 November 2020. RBI Assistant Result 2021 and Final Merit List is being prepared on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the Online Test, Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and Document Verification.

Steps to check your result:

- Go to the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in.

- Follow the Opportunity section available on the homepage.

- Click on the link "Assistant - 2019: Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank's Chandigarh & Shimla Office".

- View and download the RBI Assistant Result 2021 and Merit List.

- Take a print of RBI Assistant Result 2021 for future reference.

