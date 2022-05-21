RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India Services Board (RBISB) has invited applications from eligible individuals for the post of Architect, Curator, and other posts. This is a golden job opportunity for candidates who wish to join the banking sector. The bank is looking to fill a total of 3 posts through this recruitment drive. As per the recruitment notification published in the employment news, the online examination for fire officer in Grade A will be held on July 9, 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in from May 23, 2022. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is June 13, 2022.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application will begin: May 23

The online application will end: June 13

RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Curator: 1 Post

Architect: 1 Post

Fire Officer: 1 Post

RBI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in from May 23, 2022.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online examinations and interviews. The online exam will be of 200 marks and will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The interview will be conducted for 35 marks.