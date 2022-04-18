RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced over 300 vacancies and today (April 18, 2022) is the last day to apply. According to the notification released on RBI's official website (https://rbi.org.in), the Reserve Bank of India Services Board (Board) has invited applications from interested candidates for the posts of Assistant Managers (Rajbhasha), Assistant Managers (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’ and Officers in Grade ‘B’.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check eligibility and other important details.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General -- 238

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR -- 31

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM -- 25

Assistant Manager – Rajbhasha -- 06

Assistant Manager – Protocol & Security -- 03

Reserve Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Application fee

For Officers in Grade ‘B’: The application fee for Gen, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 850 while for the candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD categories, it is Rs 100.

For Assistant Manager: The application fee for Gen, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 600 and for the candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD categories, it is Rs 100.

RBI Recruitment: Check official notification for Grade 'B' posts

RBI Recruitment: Check official notification for Assistant Manager

Reserve Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Last date

The online registration process for all the above-mentioned posts will end today at 6:00 PM.

