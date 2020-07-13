हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RBSE 12th Result 2020

RBSE 12th Result 2020: Rajasthan board to declare class 12 commerce results today at rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education would release class 12th commerce result today (July 13, 2020) at 11.15 am. The result will be declared on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and on rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 12th Result 2020: Rajasthan board to declare class 12 commerce results today at rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education would release class 12th commerce result today (July 13, 2020) at 11.15 am. The result will be declared on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and on rajresults.nic.in.

The announcement of the result declaration was made by the Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra via tweet that said, "Rajasthan Board class 12 Commerce result 2020 will be announced on July 13 at 11:15am". 

The Class 12 examination was conducted in March 2020. Some papers were then cancelled due to the outbreak of the pandemic followed by a nationwide lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from June 18 to 30, 2020 following all the social distancing guidelines.

Here's the step to check result online:

- Visit the official site of RBSE at rajresults.nic.in.
- Click on RBSE 12th Result 2020 for Commerce stream.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number or registration number.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- If needed candidates can keep a hard copy of the result for further need.

RBSE 12th Result 2020rajresults.nic.inRajasthan Board of Secondary EducationRBSE 12th result
Fire at Delhi's Daryaganj area, one person killed
