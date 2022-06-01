हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rajasthan board

RBSE 12th Result 2022: Rajasthan Board declares class 12 results, here’s how to check

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: RBSE Class 12 Science result, RBSE Class 12 Commerce result 2022 Today @rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Result 2022: Rajasthan Board declares class 12 results, here’s how to check
Representational image (PTI)

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the RBSE 12th Result 2022 on Wednesday. Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla released the results at a press conference. Students can check their results at the official websites of RBSE - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Besides the official website, students can also check their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

A total of 2,31,989 students appeared in the RBSE 12th Science 2022 examination and about 1 lakh students had registered for the commerce stream.

How to check RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th result

Step 1: Visit RBSE's official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘RBSE 12th result’ link for the concerned streams.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your credentials.

Step 4: RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Now you can view the result.

 

