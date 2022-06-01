The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the RBSE 12th Result 2022 on Wednesday. Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla released the results at a press conference. Students can check their results at the official websites of RBSE - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Besides the official website, students can also check their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 2,31,989 students appeared in the RBSE 12th Science 2022 examination and about 1 lakh students had registered for the commerce stream.

How to check RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th result

Step 1: Visit RBSE's official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘RBSE 12th result’ link for the concerned streams.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your credentials.

Step 4: RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Now you can view the result.

Live TV