RBSE 2023: Class 10th, 12th Exam Syllabus RELEASED at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Rajasthan Board exam pattern and other details here

RBSE 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has released the syllabus for classes 9, 10,11 and 12 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who will sit for the board exams the following year, in 2023, must prepare according to the recently revealed curriculum. By using the steps listed below, the RBSE Class 10th and Class 12th syllabuses for 2023 can be checked. Due to the COVID spread, many boards, including Rajasthan Board, altered their exam schedule and divided it into semesters. In contrast to the previous year, the RBSE board will administer the last RBSE examination in 2023 using the entire syllabus.

RBSE 2023 Class 10th, 12th Exam Syllabus: Here’s how to download

Concerned candidates should go to the official RBSE website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘Anudeshika Pathyakram 2022-23’

Now click on, ‘RBSE class 10 syllabus 2023’ or ‘RBSE class 12 syllabus 2023’ (Whichever you want to check)

RBSE syllabus pdf file 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Go through the details mentioned on it and download

Take its printout for future reference

Students should make sure to check the latest exam pattern for the current academic session so that they can prepare for the final examination accordingly. As of now, the exam timetable has not been released. Following the trends, it is expected to be released next month.