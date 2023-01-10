topStoriesenglish
RBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2023: Class 10, 12 timetable to be RELEASED this week at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, check time and date here

RBSE Board Exam 2023: BSER Ajmer has stated that the Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Date sheet will be released this week, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 01:58 PM IST

RBSE Board Exam 2023: According to media reports, the Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet would be released this week by BSER Ajmer. Students will be able to check their RBSE Exam dates after they are posted on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The state education authority has indicated that the RBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted on the whole syllabus. The syllabus for board exams during the COVID-19 pandemic was shortened to lessen the strain on students.

RBSE Exam Date 2023: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website of RBSE - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the home page, click on the link to download date sheet or go to the board exam portal.
  • A new page will open where your Rajasthan Board Date sheet will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

This year's exams will be conducted in pen and paper format. Students will be able to view their RBSE Class 10 and RBSE Class 12 test dates on the official website once the date sheets are posted.

rbse board exam 2023rbse 2023 exam daterbse boardrbse board exam 2023rbse time table 2023rbse 2023 board exam daterbse class 10 exam 2023rbse class 12 exam 202312th rbse exam date 2023rajastha board 2023rbse board time table 2023rbse model paper 202310th exam date 2023rbse class 12th time table 2023rbse exam class 10

