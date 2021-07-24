हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rajasthan board

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2021 announced, here's how to check at rajresults.nic.in

The RBSE BSER results were officially announced by Rajasthan's Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2021 announced, here&#039;s how to check at rajresults.nic.in
File Photo

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, on Saturday (July 24, 2021) announced the RBSE Class 12th Result 2021. The results were published at 4 PM at RBSE's official website - https://rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE results were officially announced by Rajasthan's Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

Over 9 lakh students were waiting for their Class 12th RBSE results.

Here's how to check RBSE Class 12th Result 2021 at rajresults.nic.in

  • Go to the official website of RBSE at https://rajresults.nic.in/.
     
  • Click on 'Senior Secondary (Class 12) Results 2021' option.
     
  • Enter exam roll number and other credentials.
     
  • Click on the 'submit' option.
     
  • Your RBSE Rajasthan 12th Class Result 2021 will be shown on the computer or mobile screen.

