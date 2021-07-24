RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2021 announced, here's how to check at rajresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, on Saturday (July 24, 2021) announced the RBSE Class 12th Result 2021. The results were published at 4 PM at RBSE's official website - https://rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE results were officially announced by Rajasthan's Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.
Over 9 lakh students were waiting for their Class 12th RBSE results.
राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड के कक्षा 12वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम का शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @GovindDotasra जी द्वारा घोषणा LIVEhttps://t.co/hWyeSKZIqz
— Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) July 24, 2021
Here's how to check RBSE Class 12th Result 2021 at rajresults.nic.in
- Go to the official website of RBSE at https://rajresults.nic.in/.
- Click on 'Senior Secondary (Class 12) Results 2021' option.
- Enter exam roll number and other credentials.
- Click on the 'submit' option.
- Your RBSE Rajasthan 12th Class Result 2021 will be shown on the computer or mobile screen.