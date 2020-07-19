RBSE Rajasthan Board BSER Class 12 Arts Results 2020 expected to be released next week on rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result in 2020 in the coming days. While the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer is yet to announce the final date of result declaration for the Class 12 Arts stream, as per media reports, the results are likely to be announced in the coming week.

Once declared, students can check their scorecard on the official websites of the board — rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as on an aggregate. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

Here's how to check your RBSE Class 12th Arts results online:

Step 1: Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 12th Arts results option.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Your result will display on the screen.

It may be recalled that the Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96.

On July 13, the Rajasthan board had announced class 12 commerce results.

The Class 12 examination was conducted in March 2020. Some papers were then cancelled due to the outbreak of the pandemic followed by a nationwide lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from June 18 to 30, 2020 following all the social distancing guidelines.

In 2019, 85.48 per cent students had passed the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts exam.

According to reports, a total of 36,551 students appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 12th Commerce board examination. Out of which, 94.49 per cent students passed. On the other hand, 239,800 students appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 12 science exam this year. Out of which, 91.96 per cent students passed.