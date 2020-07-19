RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result 2020 to be declared in a few days at rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result 2020 in a few days at its official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 percent marks in each subject as well as on an aggregate.

Here's how to check your RBSE Class 12th Arts results online:

1. Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the 12th Arts results option.

3. Enter your roll number and other required details.

4. Your result will display on the screen.

It may be recalled that the Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96.

On July 13, the Rajasthan board had announced class 12 commerce results.

The Class 12 examination was conducted in March 2020. Some papers were then cancelled due to the outbreak of the pandemic followed by a nationwide lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from June 18 to 30, 2020 following all the social distancing guidelines.