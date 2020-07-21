RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts result 2020 shortly, check rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2020 will be announced on the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, or BSER today, at 3:15 pm. Once declared, the students can access the Class 12th Arts results by using the details mentioned in the RBSE Class 12th admit cards including roll numbers and registration numbers.

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) official websites are - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Check live updates on Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts results 2020

Here's how to check your RBSE Class 12th Arts results online:

1. Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the 12th Arts results option.

3. Enter your roll number and other required details.

4. Your result will display on the screen.

The criteria to pass both class 10 and 12 exams of Rajasthan Board remains the same. To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as on an aggregate. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

A total of 91.96% students have passed the exam this year in RBSE 12 science results. Out of which, the pass percentage of girls is 94.90% while that of boys is 90.61% while 94.49% of students have passed the RBSE 12th commerce exams.