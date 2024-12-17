Advertisement
Ready To Enhance Mutual Trust And Confidence: Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Amid Doval Visit

China stated that it is ready to honour the commitments based on the mutual understanding reached between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping

|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 07:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived on Tuesday to participate in the India-China Special Representatives' talks that are going to be held on Wednesday, aiming to restore bilateral ties that have been stalled for over four years due to the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Following the agreement of disengagement and patrolling in eastern Ladakh between the two countries, Doval will hold the 23rd round of the Special Representatives' (SR) talks with his Chinese counterpart and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China stated that it is ready to honour the commitments based on the mutual understanding reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on October 24.

“China stands ready to work with India to deliver on important common understandings reached between our two leaders, enhance mutual trust and mutual confidence through dialogue and communication, honour our commitments and promote our bilateral relations to go back to the sound and steady growth,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, PTI reported.

The SRs' meeting, taking place after a gap of five years on Wednesday, will mark the first structured engagement between the two countries aimed at restoring relations.

 

