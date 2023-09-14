'Ready To Retire From Public Life If...': Assam CM Himanta Sarma On Corruption Allegations Against His Wife

NEW DELHI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has responded to allegations of corruption surrounding his wife's firm, stating that he will step away from public life if it can be proven that her company received a central subsidy. The Assam unit of Trinamool Congress (TMC) had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Sarma, his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, and other family members, alleging that they benefited from a government subsidy.

TMC Assam unit Chief Ripun Bora accused Sarma of using his official position to favour Pride East Entertainment Private Limited, a company owned by his wife, which allegedly received a Rs 10 crore subsidy under the Central government's "Pradhan Mantri Kishan Sampada Yojana" scheme, intended for unemployed youths and farmers.

Sarma countered these allegations, stating that neither his wife nor her company had received any government funds and that he was ready to retire from public life if allegations against his wife were proved.

The reply itself clarifies the fact that the Government of India has not released any funds to the mentioned company. I want to emphasize once again that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has received or claimed any amount from the Government of India. If… https://t.co/70zQ1DGHTe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 14, 2023

The Congress party had also accused Sarma of aiding his wife's firm in obtaining a Rs 10 crore subsidy from the central government. Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh alleged that shortly after Sarma became Chief Minister in 2019, Pride East Entertainments Private Limited, owned by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, acquired agricultural land that was subsequently converted into industrial land, leading to the subsidy claim.

Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi, questioned whether the central government's schemes were being used to benefit the BJP, referencing the Kisan Sampada Yojana designed to double farmers' income.

Sarma, however, responded swiftly, denying any financial subsidies from the Indian government for his wife's company, stating, "Neither my wife nor her associated company has ever received any financial subsidies from the Government of India."