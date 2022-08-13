NewsIndia
'Ready with WAITING LIST of two dozen prime ministerial candidates WITHOUT...', Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi MOCKS opposition

Addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said people suffering from the "political disease of Modi phobia" will soon disappear. He asserted that the pretense of "pessimistic political players" can never defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hard work and honesty.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 05:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that for PM Modi, the country's security and dignity is 'Rashtra Niti' while welfare of every needy is 'Rashtradharma'.
  • During his Rampur tour, Naqvi participated in the "Tiranga Kite Event" at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, where the tricolour was honored by flying 75 kites.

Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi mocked the opposition and said that they are waiting for the list of two dozen PM candidates of the opposition. Let us tell you that the names of Nitish Kumar, Mamta Banerjee and now Akhilesh Yadav are also appearing for the post of PM candidate of the opposition. Addressing the gathering in Rampur, UP, Naqvi said that people suffering from the political disease of Modi-Phobia will soon disappear.

Addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said people suffering from the "political disease of Modi phobia" will soon disappear. He asserted that the pretense of "pessimistic political players" can never defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hard work and honesty.

Hitting out at the opposition parties, the BJP leader said they (Opposition) have already prepared a waiting list of two dozen prime ministerial candidates.The former Union Minister said it is called "Vanity Without Vacancy".Naqvi said that despite all the "political intolerance and false and fabricated allegations", Prime Minister Modi is working tirelessly and diligently with a commitment to "inclusive empowerment".

He said that for Modi, the country's security and dignity is 'Rashtra Niti' while welfare of every needy is 'Rashtradharma'. During his Rampur tour, Naqvi participated in the "Tiranga Kite Event" at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, where the tricolour was honored by flying 75 kites.

