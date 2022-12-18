Real life 'Gabbar is Back' incident: Hospital kept treating dead patient; raises bill of whopping Rs 14 lakh

Do you remember Akshay Kumar's 'Gabbar is Back' movie? There is a scene in the movie where the hero takes a dead body for treatment at a private hospital and the hospital charges lakhs of rupees for treating the dead patient. In a similar incident, a hospital in Haryana's Sonipat allegedly kept charging for treatment even after the death of the patient. The famous Sonipat hospital has been accused of hiding a patient's death to raise a higher bill amount. The family members of the patient alleged that the hospital did not inform them about the death.

When the matter came to the light, the relatives created a ruckus in the hospital. Relatives claimed that they admitted the patient to the hospital on the complaint of high blood pressure. The hospital raised a bill of a whopping Rs 14 lakh in 10 days. The relatives claim that they were not allowed to meet the patient. The case pertains to FIMS Hospital, a private hospital in Sonipat.

The relatives of the deceased accused the doctors and the hospital administration of negligence. According to the reports, the relatives were informed by the hospital while admitting the patient that a vein in the patient's brain had burst and an operation will be required. When the relatives got suspicious after some days, they started pressurizing the hospital management to refer the patient to another hospital. Then the hospital informed the relatives about the patient's death.

The relatives then got upset and sat on a dharna at the main gate of the hospital. The police were also informed after that. After many hours, the police and hospital management were able to persuade the relatives and resolve the matter.