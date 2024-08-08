Real-Life Undercover 'Singham' Catches Thief In Stunning High-Speed Bengaluru Chase

Bengaluru: It is not everyday that a reel-like thrilling show is witnessed on a bustling street in Bengaluru. Picture a thief on a two-wheeler, and a policeman ready to risk it and pledges to capture him. The scene unfolded like a Bollywood thriller on Tuesday, captured entirely on CCTV.

Constable Dodda Lingayya, undercover in plain clothes, approached a two-wheeler amidst the traffic. Suddenly, he made a daring leap right in front of the moving two-wheeler. The rider, Manjesh, has a history of 75 police cases against him. While it did seem like the chase was over after the cop's daring leap, but then, Manjesh roared the engine and tried to take off, dragging Lingayya for a good 20 meters. All this while the cop was hanging on by the collar.

Kudos to the constable for not letting go, although, he lost his grip but refused to give up. Constable Lingayya grabbed onto the thief's leg, forcing Manjesh to lose control. Nearby traffic cops, rushed over. Manjesh overpowered one, but the other managed to bring him down. As the drama unfolded, bystanders gathered and started to thrash the thief causing traffic to grind to a halt.

Later, the police revealed that Manjesh had been on the run from Tumakuru district and was already on their radar. Now, he’s behind bars. The authorities recovered ₹10,000 in cash and 130 grams of gold jewelry from him, wrapping up a story that could have been scripted for the big screen.