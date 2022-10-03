REAP 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result RELEASED at reap2022.ctpl.io- Here’s how to check
REAP 2022: CEG, Rajasthan has released the REAP 2022 seat allotment round 2 results on the official website reap2022.ctpl.io. Candidates can check how to download the REAP round 2 seat allotment 2022 result here, scroll down for more details.
REAP 2022: The Centre for Electronic Governance (CEG), Rajasthan has announced the REAP 2022 seat allotment round 2 results today on the official website reap2022.ctpl.io. Applicants who have submitted for counselling can use their login credentials to check their seat allotment for REAP 2022. The REAP seat allocation outcome, however, is announced based on the selections made by the applicants. The selected institute or college will contact the qualified applicants to verify their documentation and collect the necessary admission fees.
REAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result: Here’s how to check
- Visit the official website - reap2022.ctpl.io
- Click on the “Seat Allotment (Out of Rajasthan, Ex. Serviceman, PWD, KM candidates)”
- Enter details like form number and password.
- Click on the Sign in button.
- Download the REAP seat allotment letter for the admission process.
- Printout of provisional seat allotment
REAP 2022: Documents required for verification
- Application cum Registration form
- Colored passport-size photographs.
- Aadhar Card/ Aadhar Acknowledgement Receipt.
- Valid JEE Mains-2022
- Class X (High School) Board Marksheet/ Certificate as proof of date of birth.
- Mark sheet of class 12th Science (for Subjects) or Diploma.
- Certificate of category (SC / ST/ OBC /MBC/ EWS), if applicable, issued by the competent authority.
- Undertaking by OBC/MBC in the required format (for the non-creamy layer), (if applicable).
- Certificate for Persons with Disabilities (PWD), (if applicable).
- Certificate for Ex-Servicemen, (if applicable).
- Domicile certificate.
- Income Certificate.
- Medical Fitness Certificate.
