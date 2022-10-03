REAP 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result RELEASED at reap2022.ctpl.io- Here’s how to check

REAP 2022: The Centre for Electronic Governance (CEG), Rajasthan has announced the REAP 2022 seat allotment round 2 results today on the official website reap2022.ctpl.io. Applicants who have submitted for counselling can use their login credentials to check their seat allotment for REAP 2022. The REAP seat allocation outcome, however, is announced based on the selections made by the applicants. The selected institute or college will contact the qualified applicants to verify their documentation and collect the necessary admission fees.

REAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website - reap2022.ctpl.io

Click on the “Seat Allotment (Out of Rajasthan, Ex. Serviceman, PWD, KM candidates)”

Enter details like form number and password.

Click on the Sign in button.

Download the REAP seat allotment letter for the admission process.

Printout of provisional seat allotment

REAP 2022: Documents required for verification