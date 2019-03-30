Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh assumes charge as Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area

New Delhi: Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh NM on Saturday assumed charge as Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area (FOK) at a ceremonial parade at Karwar. Details and pictures from the ceremony have been shared on the official Twitter account of the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Jan 1987 & is a Navigation & Direction specialist

His staff assignments include tenures as Joint Director at the Directorate of Naval Operations and and Principal Director at Directorate of Personnel. He has also headed the Navigation and Direction School at Kochi and the Maritime Warfare Centre at Visakhapatnam

He has commissioned the crew of INS Akshay and Jyoti and also served as the Executive Officer of Frigate Tabar and Command of missile vessel INS Nirghat during Operation Vijay, MCGS Vigilante while on deputation to Government of Mauritius and the LPD INS Jalashwa.