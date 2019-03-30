हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Navy

Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh assumes charge as Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area

Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh's staff assignments include tenures as Joint Director at the Directorate of Naval Operations and Principal Director at Directorate of Personnel

Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh assumes charge as Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@indiannavy

New Delhi: Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh NM on Saturday assumed charge as Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area (FOK) at a ceremonial parade at Karwar. Details and pictures from the ceremony have been shared on the official Twitter account of the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987 and is a Navigation and Direction specialist.

He has commissioned the crew of INS Akshay and Jyoti and also served as the Executive Officer of Frigate Tabar and Command of missile vessel INS Nirghat during Operation Vijay, MCGS Vigilante while on deputation to Government of Mauritius and the LPD INS Jalashwa.

