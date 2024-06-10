Reasi Bus Attack: Terrorists Captured In CCTV, Search Operation Underway; LG Sinha Calls High-Level Meet

New Delhi: The Indian Army has launched a search operation near Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir since last evening after the terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims coming from Shiv Khori. Following the firing on the bus, the vehicle fell into the gorge killing at least 10 pilgrims while several others were injured.

Now, a fresh CCTV video has surfaced in which the movement of the bus and four terrorists were captured. On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha has called a high-level meeting with security officials in the wake of the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already called for a report from the LG.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also arrived at the incident place and used drones for search operations in dense forest areas in and around the incident site.

Reasi District Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan confirmed that at least 10 people were killed and 33 others were injured in a terror attack on Sunday.

Officials informed that the bus coming from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra was targetted by terrorists at around 06.10 pm when it reached near Pouni area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma said, ANI reported.

The SSP further informed that the rescue operations are complete and the injured have been taken to Naraina and Reasi District hospitals.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack and said that the JKP had launched an operation to hunt down the terrorists.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists," the LG said in a post on X.