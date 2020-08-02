Reason behind end of friendship between Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan

It has been rarely seen that politicians and film stars forge deep friendship but there was a time when people used to talk about the friendship between politician Amar Singh and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. There was a time when Singh and Bachchan shared a very strong bond and the two were often spotted together at big events.

When Amar Singh helped Amitabh Bachchan

The friendship between Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan started in in the 90s at a time when Big B was facing the toughest time of his life. Bachchan was getting lots of notices from Income Tax Department after the sinking of his company ABCL and his films were also not doing good business the box-office.

At that time, Big B's bungalow was to be put up for sale as he failed to pay a debt of only Rs 4 crore due to the failure of ABCL. Then Amar Singh came to Bachchan's rescue and helped him paid his debts.

Amar Singh brought Jaya Bachchan in politics

Amir Singh is credited with bringing Jaya Bachchan in politics and making her a Rajya Sabha MP on Samajwadi Party ticket. It is said that Big B was not in favour of Jaya joining politics but Amar Singh managed to convince him and succeeded in bringing Jaya Bachchan to the Upper House of the Parliament.

Reason behind Amar Singh-Amitabh Bachchan fued

When Amar Singh was sacked from Samajwadi Party in 2010 due to anti-party actitivies he had asked Jaya Bachchan too to leave the party. Jaya refused to follow his suggestion and decided to remain a Rajya Sabha member on candidate. It is said that this led to bitterness between Singh and the Bachchans.

Amar Singh apologised to Amitabh Bachchan

Amar Singh started speaking against the Bachchans after Jaya's refusal to leave Samajwadi Party. Singh made several controversial comments against the Bachchans publicly and the friendship between Big B and Singh ended on a sour note. Singh, however, released a video later on seeking apology from Amitabh Bachchan for his remarks against the Bachchans.

Former SP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh died in Singapore on Saturday (August 1, 2020). He was 64. Singh had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments in Singapore for a long time. He is survived by wife Pankaja and twin daughters.