Shakeel Ahmed

Rebel Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed meets Sonia Gandhi

Former Union Minister Shakeel Ahmed, who was suspended from Congress after he contested against the party candidate in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar this year, met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi here on Thursday.

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Shakeel Ahmed, who was suspended from Congress after he contested against the party candidate in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar this year, met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi here on Thursday.

Nothing was officially stated on the meeting but it could be related to his officially being taken back in the party. Meanwhile, all former Delhi Congress presidents have been called by Gandhi at her residence on Thursday evening ahead of state assembly polls slated to be held in early 2020.

Those who will attend the meeting with Gandhi are Arvinder Singh Lovely, Ajay Maken, Jayaprakash Narayan and Subhash Chopra.

It is believed that Gandhi has called meeting with the four leaders for deliberations on a consensus candidate for the post of Delhi president.

This post is lying vacant after the demise of veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit in July.

