Reconsider appointments of CVC, VC: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges PM Modi

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Sunday, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to reconsider the appointments for the post of Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and Vigilance Commissioner (VC).

"I request that the appointment to the post of CVC and VC be reconsidered, and the search committee be reconstituted until the same satisfies both the letter and the spirit of the law," Chowdhury said in the letter.

The Congress leader's letter comes days after a high-powered committee led by PM Modi had selected Sanjay Kothari, the Secretary to the President, as the new CVC.

Chowdhury had raised concerns over Kothari's appointment, saying, "Kothari had not even applied for either of the posts and was not considered, vetted or recommended by the search committee".

"The laid down procedure by your good self constitutes part of the circulated agenda. The procedure requires the constitution of a search committee by the Prime Minister followed by the issuance of a public advertisement inviting application for the post of CVC and CV`s," he had stated.

"On receipt of the application the necessary Intelligence Bureau (IB) reports, Vigilance reports and APAR for each applicant are also sought and place on the file," he noted.

The Congress MP from Behrampore stressed that he had also raised concerns about the appointments during the meeting of the high-powered statutory committee on February 18, 2020.