In the first ten days of its opening, Asia's largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar has welcomed over 150,000 visitors, surpassing all previous records. With over 1.7 million tulips of 73 varieties adorning the garden located between Dal Lake and the Zabarwan hills, tourists are flocking to witness this floral wonderland.

Asif Ahmad Itoo, the Floriculture Officer in charge of the tulip garden, expressed excitement over the overwhelming response, anticipating even more visitors in the coming days. With the addition of five new varieties and expectations of increased local footfall after Eid, authorities are optimistic about breaking previous records.

The garden, traditionally opened in the first week of April, saw an early opening on March 23 this year due to high demand. Tourists, delighted by the experience, are praising the beauty of the garden and encouraging others to visit Kashmir.

Preparation for the garden involved the dedicated efforts of over 150 gardeners and staff, who worked tirelessly for six months. Tourists, including honeymooners like Raj from Delhi, are finding the garden a breathtaking alternative to overseas destinations.

With the garden open throughout April, authorities are confident that this year will witness unprecedented numbers of visitors, cementing its status as a must-visit attraction in the Kashmir Valley's spring season.