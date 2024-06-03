New Delhi: The Election Commission Of India called a press conference on Monday and informed that India created a world record of 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participated in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

Addressing a press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that more than 68,000 monitoring teams and 1.5 crore polling and security personnel were involved in the world's largest electoral exercise which started on April 18 and ended on June 1.

10 Key Points

India created a world record with 64.2 crore voters in Lok Sabha ELction 2024.

In Lok Sabha Polls 2024 31.2 crore women participated in the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Due to the meticulous work of the election personnel, the ECI chief said that they ensured fewer repolls.

ECI is going to start the process of Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

ECI said that they had failed to understand the fake narratives that were going on during the elections but now they understood it.

This is one of the General Elections where we have not seen violence and this required two years of preparation.

The election commission informed us that the postal ballot counting will start first and after half an hour EVM counting will start.

Reacting to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's allegations, ECI said that can someone influence DMs/ROs. The commission asked the name of the person and said "We will punish the person who did it." they further said that thus is not right to spread a rumour and doubt everyone.

The entire counting process is robust. It works similarly to the precision of a clock.

ECI made a record seizure record of almost Rs 10,000 crores during this general election of 2024.