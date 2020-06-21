Recovery rate of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India climbs to 55.49%, says Centre

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India, the number of patients recovering from the deadly viral disease also continues to increase. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, a total of 2,27,755 patients have been cured of coronavirus so far.

During the last 24 hours, 13,925 COVID-19 patients have been cured and the recovery rate has further improved to 55.49% amongst coronavirus patients. The Centre also said that the number of samples being tested everyday for coronavirus infection also continues to grow. In the last 24 hours, 1,90,730 samples were tested taking the total number of samples tested thus far to 68,07,226.

On Sunday (June 21), India recorded the highest single-day spike in infections so far with 15,413 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country has now crossed 4 lakh mark.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 4,10,461 cases, including 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 recovered/migrated cases, and 13,254 deaths.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country with 1,28,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 56,845 and Delhi 56,746. Delhi reported its highest single-day increase of 3,630 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the state’s tally rose to 56,746. The death toll in Delhi jumped to 2,112 with 77 deaths in the last 24 hours.